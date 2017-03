Sydelle S. Cohen (Singer)

Sydelle S. Cohen (Singer), 92 – late of Lexington, formerly of Andover and Haverhill. Died on March 20, 2017.

Wife of the late Jason S. Cohen. Mother of Susan Cohen of Natick, Nancy Cohen and her husband John Slote of Lenox, and David Cohen and his wife Andrea Furey of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. Grandmother of Paul and Daniel Tyson, Miranda Cohen, Sophia and Frances Slote, and Alice and Jonathan Cohen. (Levine)