Arnold Stavis

Arnold Stavis of North Miami Beach, Fla., entered into rest on March 13, 2017.

Arnold was the loving son of the late Jacob “Jack” and Rose (Barron) Stavis. He was the beloved friend of Alberto and Jia Rodriguez and Christian and Liz Padilla, all of Miramar, Fla.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 28, at 2PM in the Liberty Progressive Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, MA 02149. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arnold’s name may be made to the cemetery named above or c/o Alberto Rodriguez, 1555 NE 181 St., North Miami Beach, FL 33162. Assisting the family is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, MA 02151. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for directions and an online guest book.