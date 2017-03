Diana Shagalova

Diana Shagalova, 75 – late of Salem. Died on March 18, 2017.

Wife of Yakov Shagalov. Daughter of the late Yakov Naroditsky and Yelena Belostoskaya. Mother of Elena and Max Drabkin of Marblehead and Alexander Shagalov of Moscow, Russia. Sister of Tatyana Chertok of Salem. Grandmother of Liz and Daniel Drabkin. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)