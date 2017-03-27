Zachary Joshua Holmes

Zachary Joshua Holmes, 24 – late of Peabody. Passed away on March 21, 2017.

Beloved son of Lainee Holmes of Peabody and Ken Holmes and Kathleen Connly of Middleton. Zachary graduated from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and was continuing his education at North Shore Community College. He would have graduated with distinction this coming May with a degree in business. His aspirations for the upcoming school year was to complete his bachelor’s degree, continue on to obtain a master’s degree and then go to law school.

Zach often spoke about his journey, one of his favorite quotes by Henry Thoreau was “What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving them.”

One of Zach’s most beloved professors recently wrote about him; he referred to Zach as “personable, well informed and insightful”, a competent young man who has intellectual curiosity and dedication. He will be remembered for his good sense of humor and his heart of gold.

In addition to his parents, Zach is survived by his sister Becky, his brother Kyle, and Kyle Scopa. Grandson of Harvey and Patti Cohen, Renee and Jack Hambro and the late Henry and Connie Holmes. Great-grandson of Gertrude Forman. He is also survived by many loving cousins, aunts and uncles.

Visiting hours will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 from 10AM-12PM. Funeral service will be at 12PM. Interment will follow at The Sons of Jacob Cemetery in Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations in Zach’s name may be made to Chucky’s Fight (www.chuckysfight.com).