Ellen (Solomon) Covitz-Rubenstein

Ellen (Solomon) Covitz-Rubenstein, 70 – late of Beverly, formerly of Easton and Malden. Died on March 25, 2017.

Wife of Arthur Rubenstein. Mother of Jennifer Miriam Lee and her husband Michael Lee. Grandmother of Isabella and Eloise Lee. Sister of Jeanne Gorfine, Mark Solomon and Minda Oberle. (Goldman)