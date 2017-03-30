Editorial: Embracing the Newfangled

The media landscape can be a pretty discouraging place these days. The internet creates pressure for news organizations to write stories that deliver clicks, and stories that generate online buzz are often the cheesiest and most manipulative ones. National TV news is treated as entertainment as much as a vehicle to deliver important information about public policy, and local TV offers up wonderful weather maps and young meteorologists in evening gowns (even in the early morning) while what passes for hard news is usually cars driving through plate glass retail windows and urban crime. Shrinking local newspapers do far less reporting of local government, while a statehouse that once bustled with activity can muster just a handful reporters, even for a gubernatorial press conference.

Worse, the left/right divide has fully infected the coverage of national politics, with news organizations tending to pick sides and reflect their ideological bias in the stories they choose to cover as well as the nature of the actual coverage. The right has Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, and talk radio while the left has most of the rest – big city newspapers, the TV networks, NPR and PBS and the other cable news channels among them. This split has been heightened by the Trump presidency and his tendency to use the media and it’s “fake news” as a stand-in for Hillary Clinton. It’s always good for politicians to have someone to run against, especially in an era in which the campaign, and thus campaigning, is perpetual.

Of course, not all of the news is bad. Newspapers may have been shaken by the restructuring of their business model, but for readers, the world is at our fingertips. Traditional TV networks are scrambling for new revenue models as they lose audience and advertisers, but viewers have the delight of on-demand viewing and the gift of choice. Even the future of cable is in doubt as viewers of all ages have discovered, and relish, the joy of binge watching on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

And then there is podcasting. A quiet revolution of audio entertainment is developing in this fully democratized programming world – plug a microphone into your laptop, sign up for a couple of online services, and in a matter of days you can be hosting your own program on any topic you choose. Listeners are invited to dive into a world of rich, thoughtful and specialized programming done, often, for the love of it, but even better, some are starting to make livings as podcasters.

Listen to 32-year-old media hotshot Ezra Klein spend an hour discussing topics such as meditation, exercise and favorite mobile apps with Senator Corey Booker, hear “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson explain why political dynamics between the parties play out as they do on the Slate Political Gabfest, and listen as Alec Baldwin interviews the former head of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on nuclear safety (when he’s not chatting up Billy Joel or a Hollywood star). The programs are spoken word, but they’re different from radio – they have their own pace, unconstrained by the need to break for newscasts and commercial – and each host is able to create a culture all their own. The topics cover everything – not just politics.

It’s easy to see the negative when change comes so fast that we lack the reflexes to properly respond, but instead of focusing on what’s being threatened and clinging in fear, it can be exciting – and enriching – to dive right in and embrace the new.