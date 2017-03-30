Grudge against Gorsuch?

Rabbi Wes Gardenswartz

Temple Emanuel Newton

When Colorado’s Democratic Senator Michael Bennet introduced Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, he began by naming the elephant in the room. Namely, that was Judge Merrick Garland, nominated by President Obama, who was never even given a hearing. What is the resonance of this fact now that Judge Neil Gorsuch has been nominated by President Trump? Senator Bennet:

“The Senate’s failure to do its duty with respect to Judge Garland was an embarrassment to this body and will be recorded in history and in the lives of millions of Americans. It is tempting to deny Judge Gorsuch a fair hearing because of the senate’s prior failure.

Two wrongs never make a right. The Supreme Court is too important for us not to find a way to end our destructive gridlock and bitter partisanship. In my mind, I consider Judge Gorsuch as a candidate to fill the Garland seat on the Supreme Court….”

What light do Jewish values shed on this moment? Leviticus 19:18 teaches us: “You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against your countrymen. Love your fellow as yourself: I am the Lord.” Recently, we encountered the Talmud, Maimonides and Rabbi Joseph Telushkin on the Jewish wisdom which prohibits taking revenge and bearing a grudge. The sources say don’t do it.

But is that real? Is that doable? Are the sources naïve in thinking human beings can say no to revenge and grudges? Or are the sources perfectly incisive in appreciating what happens to a society when revenge and grudges are allowed to flourish?

Let’s consider ancient wisdom as our nation grapples with a fraught history as we seek to find a ninth Justice for our Supreme Court.