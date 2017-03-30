Letter to the Editor: Bob Dylan’s in

I’m just writing to express my pleasure that Bob Dylan, born Zimmerman, has finally made a date to accept his Nobel peace prize – or whatever it was. This doesn’t result in gratification because I care about the Nobel committee or its silly awards – I would have been fine if he had snubbed them. But I love Robert Zimmerman, that kid from Minnesota who fancied himself a folk singer but was, instead, the most profound songwriter of the 20th century, and anything that adds more weight to his stature – or even just adds visibility to his genius, giving yet another young person the chance to realize who he is? Well, I figure that’s a romping good thing!

Part of the Nobel pompous rules say that Dylan has to give a speech or do a concert or something to complete his part of the bargain. Hints are that the $900,000 prize, even for a man of his stature and presumed wealth, is enough that Dylan will comply. Too bad.

Thanks,

Danny Klein, Needham