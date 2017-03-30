Letter to the Editor: Defending Carol

I’m taken aback by the boldness of Susie Davidson, whose ad hominem attack on my friend, Carol Denbo, described as “the habitual letter writer,” is justified by Susie mainly with the “groaning” of her friends and a disagreement over the best way to protect Jews and American from violent extremism. One would surmise from reading her letter that only she, and the people who think like her, are “rational and compassionate people.”

Since Ms. Davidson made a point of admonishing the Rabbi for “embracing” Michael Flynn (a staunch supporter of Israel), and since she herself claims she “considers all sides of the issue,” she must have ALSO publically condemned First Lady Hillary Clinton after she embraced Suha Arafat, who had just made the false and disgraceful claim that Israel was poisoning Palestinian women and children with toxic gases.

I would suggest we all do some soul searching about respecting the opinions of others and not be so quick to condemn points of view that differ from our own, as was articulated so well by Todd Feinburg in a recent editorial. Perhaps next time Ms. Davidson might be a little more sensitive to Carol’s concerns, and find some compassion for example, from the “safe enclave” of Brookline (similar to the “safe enclave of Swampscott”), for the harsh reality of Israelis living on the border of Gaza, who live in constant fear of missile launches and terrorist tunnels that target not only their own family members, but other innocent men, women and children.

Marty Schneer, Salem