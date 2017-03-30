Twitter LinkedIn Facebook
≡ Menu ≡ Menu

Letter to the Editor: One if by land

In her op-ed “Flynn made false statements at Ahavath Torah, too” and letter “Darn that Denbo!,” Susan Davidson unfairly criticizes General Michael Flynn, Daniel Pipes, Charles Jacobs and Carol Denbo while whitewashing the evil all four wisely warn about, that of radical Islamism.   Admittedly, neither Judaism nor Christianity were totally peaceful throughout their histories, so it’s not surprising that the much younger Islam is now going through a violent adolescence.

Unfortunately, weapons and explosives are far more powerful than they were at any time in the past. In the past, innocents did not have to worry about car bombs or their planes being blown out of the sky. The Grand Inquisitor could not dream of having nuclear weapons at his disposal the way the mad mullahs ruling Iran dream today.   Unfortunately, while Torquemada never had the power to destroy the world, Ayatollah Khameinei is doing his best to acquire that power.

All of us are imperfect and all of us make mistakes, but rather than doing us all a dangerous disservice by attacking today’s Paul Reveres, Davidson and others need to hear and heed their message.

Alan Stein
Natick, Massachusetts and Netanya, Israel

{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Menschions & Mimosas!

Join us as we celebrate our Honorable Menschions, those special people we feature on the back page of each Jewish Journal. The event, a casual brunch designed for fun, takes place on Sunday, April 23 at 11am at the JCC in Marblehead.

Tickets are $54 per person, a table is $500, and if you cant make it wed love it if you could help support us with a small donation. We also have an ad book and auction items.

Call Todd at 617-745-4111 X130 or send us an email by clicking this link:

More Information



Donate to the Journal

Print Edition