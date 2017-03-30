Letter to the Editor: One if by land

In her op-ed “Flynn made false statements at Ahavath Torah, too” and letter “Darn that Denbo!,” Susan Davidson unfairly criticizes General Michael Flynn, Daniel Pipes, Charles Jacobs and Carol Denbo while whitewashing the evil all four wisely warn about, that of radical Islamism. Admittedly, neither Judaism nor Christianity were totally peaceful throughout their histories, so it’s not surprising that the much younger Islam is now going through a violent adolescence.

Unfortunately, weapons and explosives are far more powerful than they were at any time in the past. In the past, innocents did not have to worry about car bombs or their planes being blown out of the sky. The Grand Inquisitor could not dream of having nuclear weapons at his disposal the way the mad mullahs ruling Iran dream today. Unfortunately, while Torquemada never had the power to destroy the world, Ayatollah Khameinei is doing his best to acquire that power.

All of us are imperfect and all of us make mistakes, but rather than doing us all a dangerous disservice by attacking today’s Paul Reveres, Davidson and others need to hear and heed their message.

Alan Stein

Natick, Massachusetts and Netanya, Israel