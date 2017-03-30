Why the four cups of wine at the Passover seder?

by

Hersh Goldman

Special to the Journal

The Torah prescribes “…with matzos and marorim (bitter herbs) shall you eat it (the Pascal sacrifice)”. We no longer have the Temple so we no longer eat Passover sacrifices, but we still eat the matzah and bitter herbs at the Passover Seder meal. What about the four cups of wine we drink at the Seder? The Bible doesn’t command us to drink wine on Passover. I would venture to say that the precedent for beginning a religious meal with bread and wine (whether the bread is leavened or not) is a custom that dates back to before there were any Torah holidays or even a “Children of Israel”.

The 18th verse in Chapter 14 of Genesis tells us that Malkitzedek the “Priest to G-d Most High” brought bread and wine to have a religious meal with Abram to call for G-d’s blessing. The Scriptures often uses “bread” (lechem) in the context of physical satiety and “wine” ( yayin) in the context of spiritual joy. “Bread and Wine” at a meal (as I see it) represents “health and happiness”. We introduce the weekly Shabbess (Sabbath) meal and the annual Yontiff (religious holiday) meals with the recital of Kiddush (Sanctification). The recital of this invocation is said at the dinner table while holding a cup of wine and standing (or sitting) in front of the bread. Rabbis popularly quote Psalm 104 in support of the traditional bread and wine Kiddush/combo:

“Wine gladdens the heart of man …and bread satisfies/sustains the heart of man.” (Psalm 104:15)

OK. That explains why we rejoice with wine on Passover and other Jewish holidays. But why do we drink four cups of wine? Here are a couple of answers that might make sense after four cups of wine.

“Because drinking wine from a cup is less messy than drinking it from a bowl.” Because we want to honor the four King Phillips: Fillup the First, (Phillip I) Fillup the Second (you get the idea). But the accepted answer is that the four cups of wine celebrate four different words in the biblical text that describe G-d’s deliverance. The four words for four descriptions and stages of deliverance are found in Exodus Chapter 6 Verses 6 and 7.

Raising the Passover cup of wine to toast each of the four Scriptural words for salvations matches nicely with Psalm 116:13.

“I will lift the cup of salvation and call upon the name of the L-rd”.

This verse is a part of the weekly Havdallah, the ceremony that marks the conclusion of the Sabbath.

I heard an amusing explanation to the ritual of drinking the four Cups. I’m not crediting the rabbi by name because I’m giving my take on his lecture and I don’t want him to get angry if I make any mistakes. He started by asking why we celebrate the four redemptive words with wine and not another food. If you read my article up to now, you can understand that using wine at the Seder does not pose a particularly puzzling question to me. But the rabbi gave an interesting answer I never heard before or since.

He explained that for each cup we repeat the blessing for wine. With other foods, an apple for instance, we say one blessing before biting into it and that’s it for the apple. We don’t say a blessing for each bite. The greatest joy is that first bite. But as we eat more and more the joy in eating the apple diminishes. With wine however, each drink gives you a heightened level of pleasure, an advanced stage of appreciation. In the same way, we attain increasing levels of joy of salvation with each of the four levels redemption which we celebrate with each cup of wine.

I love it! It sounds like something I would expect a Chasid to come up with but I know this rabbi and he’s not a Chasid. I have one question: If wine merits a special blessing with each drink because it gives a higher level of pleasure with continued use, why don’t we make a separate blessing for each cup even when drinking wine outside of the Seder ceremony?” I will try to answer my own question. Wine is indeed special but not that special. When you take wine-special and Passover-Seder-Special and put them together you have Super-Special and that merits an individual blessing for each cup.

The Fourth Question of the Mah-Nishtanah in the Passover Haggaddah asks “why we sit reclining” Perhaps the answer to The Fourth Question is The Fourth Cup. It’s hard to sit up straight after imbibing four cups of Kosher for Passover Wine.

Happy Passover! Lechaim!