Norman Goldblatt

Norman Goldblatt, 88, of Peabody, the loving husband of the late Helen (Levine) Goldblatt, died on March 31, 2017 at the Pilgrim Rehabilitation Center, Peabody, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Morris and Dora (Chalinsky) Goldblatt. He was raised and educated in Boston, a graduate of Boston English High School. Norman worked as a produce manager in the retail food industry. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Norman is survived by his daughters Cheryl Jacobs of Peabody and Joyce Wilson and her husband Charles of Arlington Heights, Ill.; his grandchildren Brandon Wilson and his wife Michelle, Stephanie Jacobs and Nathaniel Jacobs, and great-grandson Benjamin Wilson. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Robert Jacobs.

Funeral services will be held at the Sharon Chapel, Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norman’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. For an online guestbook and directions, visit the funeral home’s website www.torffuneralservice.com.