Gus D. Nathan

Gus D. Nathan, 73 – late of Swampscott, formerly of Marblehead. Entered into rest on April 5, 2017.

Beloved husband of Beverly Nathan. Devoted father of Bruce Nathan and his wife Melanie of Marblehead, and the late Stephanie Nathan Soler. Brother of Sidney Nathan of Texas. Cherished grandfather of Analissa Soler, Julian Soler, Haylie Nathan and Cooper Nathan.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 11:30AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA. Interment will be held at The Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery (Temple Israel Section) on Lowell St., Peabody. A memorial observance will be held following the interment until 8 PM at Bruce and Melanie’s home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gus’ name may be made to NEADS (World Class Service Dogs), PO Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541.