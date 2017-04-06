Twitter LinkedIn Facebook
≡ Menu ≡ Menu

Gus D. Nathan

Gus D. Nathan, 73 – late of Swampscott, formerly of Marblehead. Entered into rest on April 5, 2017.

Beloved husband of Beverly Nathan. Devoted father of Bruce Nathan and his wife Melanie of Marblehead, and the late Stephanie Nathan Soler. Brother of Sidney Nathan of Texas. Cherished grandfather of Analissa Soler, Julian Soler, Haylie Nathan and Cooper Nathan.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 11:30AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA. Interment will be held at The Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery (Temple Israel Section) on Lowell St., Peabody. A memorial observance will be held following the interment until 8 PM at Bruce and Melanie’s home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gus’ name may be made to NEADS (World Class Service Dogs), PO Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541.

{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Menschions & Mimosas!

Join us as we celebrate our Honorable Menschions, those special people we feature on the back page of each Jewish Journal. The event, a casual brunch designed for fun, takes place on Sunday, April 23 at 11am at the JCC in Marblehead.

Tickets are $54 per person, a table is $500, and if you can't make it we'd love it if you could help support us with a small donation. We also have an ad book and auction items.

Call Todd at 617-745-4111 X130 or send us an email by clicking this link:

Get Started

Donate to the Journal

Print Edition