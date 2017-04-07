Finkel Leaves Marblehead For Maritt Hock & Hamroff

Attorney Robert Finkel of Marblehead, who specializes in advising Israeli high tech firms, is leaving town for New York city as he becomes a partner in the firm of Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP. He will also serve as a Co-Chair of the firm’s Tax Practice Group. “My partners and I are pleased to welcome Robert Finkel to the firm,” said Marc Hamroff, managing partner of the firm. “Robert’s outstanding reputation and 30 plus years of experience as a leader in the tax law sector is a tremendous asset to the firm and adds exceptional strength to our corporate, securities, real estate and tax planning practices,” he added.
Finkel concentrates his practice in all aspects of complex tax law. He advises Israel-based high tech companies on US operations and financings, and advises not-for-profit and charitable organizations on a variety of issues. Finkel earned his LL.M. in Taxation and his Juris Doctorate from Boston University School of Law. Prior to private practice, Mr. Finkel was a senior trial attorney with the Office of the Chief Counsel of the Internal Revenue Service.
Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP, with offices on Long Island and Manhattan, provides a wide range of legal services to businesses, corporations and individuals worldwide.