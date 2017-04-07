Twitter LinkedIn Facebook
≡ Menu ≡ Menu

Finkel Leaves Marblehead For Maritt Hock & Hamroff

Attorney Robert Finkel of Marblehead, who specializes in advising Israeli high tech firms, is leaving town for New York city as he becomes a partner in the firm of Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP. He will also serve as a Co-Chair of the firm’s Tax Practice Group.  “My partners and I are pleased to welcome Robert Finkel to the firm,” said Marc Hamroff, managing partner of the firm. “Robert’s outstanding reputation and 30 plus years of experience as a leader in the tax law sector is a tremendous asset to the firm and adds exceptional strength to our corporate, securities, real estate and tax planning practices,” he added.
Finkel concentrates his practice in all aspects of complex tax law. He advises Israel-based high tech companies on US operations and financings, and advises not-for-profit and charitable organizations on a variety of issues.  Finkel earned his LL.M. in Taxation and his Juris Doctorate from Boston University School of Law.  Prior to private practice, Mr. Finkel was a senior trial attorney with the Office of the Chief Counsel of the Internal Revenue Service.
Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP, with offices on Long Island and Manhattan, provides a wide range of legal services to businesses, corporations and individuals worldwide.

{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Menschions & Mimosas!

Join us as we celebrate our Honorable Menschions, those special people we feature on the back page of each Jewish Journal. The event, a casual brunch designed for fun, takes place on Sunday, April 23 at 11am at the JCC in Marblehead.

Tickets are $54 per person, a table is $500, and if you can't make it we'd love it if you could help support us with a small donation. We also have an ad book and auction items.

Call Todd at 617-745-4111 X130 or send us an email by clicking this link:

Get Started

Donate to the Journal

Print Edition