It starts with a Seder

by

Richard Perlman

Special to the Journal

Pesach is here. It starts with a Seder. We sit and think about those people who are so very special in our lives. We look around the table, and being human, we tend to separate everyone into “winners” and “losers”. No, it is not nice, but most people cannot help themselves. How do I know? Because I hear the conversations at the Shul the next day telling stories of the Seder and I hear how this one did this and that one did that. And this one is so wonderful and that one, well…

Then, the end of Pesach comes quickly and we come together once again to Yizkor (to say the memorial prayers together). During this service, we think about the people who were so very special in our lives who are no longer with us. And when we remember them, like at the Seder, we recall how some of them were better than others. Human nature forces us to do that too, after all.

What about us? What do the people at the Seder think about us? Do they put us in the “winner’s circle”? And, as hard as it is to ask ourselves, what will our loved ones who say Yizkor for us think about us (hopefully not until the day after we celebrate our 120th birthdays)? Will they remember us among the better ones?

This reminds me of the famous story of a mother who was getting her son ready for school, but he refused to go. She asked him why and he answered with the following three reasons: “I hate school; all the teachers dislike me; and the kids scare me.” His mother could not continue to listen to this nonsense any longer. Losing her patience, she replied, “Here are three reasons you are going to go to school today: first, because I say so; second, it is good for you; and third, you are the principal!”

Then there is the story of the two salespeople who were competing to see who would have a better year. The end of the year came and they compared their results. The first salesperson remarked, “My goal was $100 thousand and that is exactly what I did. Since I achieved my goal, I decided to take a vacation.” The second salesperson said, “Well, I guess you win. I set my goal at $1 million, but I only achieved 75% of it.”

To be sure, there are plenty of “winners” and “losers” in this world, but sometimes we are confused as to which is which. The Jewish People have been put down, shot down, and beaten down. So, what makes us “winners”? We wake up in the morning knowing who we are. We wake up ready to face the world. We set our goals much higher than is reasonable and after all that, we have achieved greatness as a People. Think about that fact at the Seder table this year. Think about that when we say the Yizkor prayers again together at the end of Pesach. And think about this; perhaps we need to set our goals and principles in our lives just a tad higher. If we do that, maybe, just maybe we will all achieve and receive much more out of life.

Chag Kasher V’ Sameach.

Rabbi Perlman became rabbi at Temple Ner Tamid last September.