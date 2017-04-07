The Torah says nothing about having separate dishes for milk and meat. So where do those laws come from? In Session 2 of in his Torah study classes, Rabbi Greg Hersh of Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield will explore the origins of the Oral Torah: the Mishnah and Talmud. The Oral Torah has influenced and shaped the Judaism that Jews around the world practice today.
Find out how on Wednesday, April 19th at 7:30pm: The Oral Torah – How The Early Rabbis Rescued Judaism From the Second Temple’s Rubble and “Reconstructed” it.
Learning About Torah with Rabbi Greg Hersh
