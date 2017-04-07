Twitter LinkedIn Facebook
≡ Menu ≡ Menu

Learning About Torah with Rabbi Greg Hersh


The Torah says nothing about having separate dishes for milk and meat. So where do those laws come from? In Session 2 of in his Torah study classes, Rabbi Greg Hersh of Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield will explore the origins of the Oral Torah: the Mishnah and Talmud. The Oral Torah has influenced and shaped the Judaism that Jews around the world practice today.
Find out how on Wednesday, April 19th at 7:30pm: The Oral Torah – How The Early Rabbis Rescued Judaism From the Second Temple’s Rubble and “Reconstructed” it.

{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Menschions & Mimosas!

Join us as we celebrate our Honorable Menschions, those special people we feature on the back page of each Jewish Journal. The event, a casual brunch designed for fun, takes place on Sunday, April 23 at 11am at the JCC in Marblehead.

Tickets are $54 per person, a table is $500, and if you can't make it we'd love it if you could help support us with a small donation. We also have an ad book and auction items.

Call Todd at 617-745-4111 X130 or send us an email by clicking this link:

Get Started

Donate to the Journal

Print Edition