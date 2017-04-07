Twitter LinkedIn Facebook
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Shrage

I was thrilled to see a nice story about a nice guy – Barry Shrage – in your paper last week. He’s not only nice, however, but he’s very capable and a huge success in his position as head of Combined Jewish Philanthropies in Boston. It’s convenient and popular maybe these days to throw stones at the powerful, but someone has to run big organizations, and some people do it better than other people. Barry is one of those people.
As you made clear in your story, it is his love of Judaism and Israel that propels Shrage to do what he does. We need more people like him, but there seem to be fewer of them all the time who have this kind of love for what they do.
Thank you, Barry.
Burt Joseph
Boston

