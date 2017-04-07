It’s 30 years now that you and everybody else has been kissing up to Barry Shrage, head of CJP. Where is the skepticism we expect from our journalism when someone makes hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to run a charitable organization and then gets a multi-million dollar retirement bonus (with no plans to retire) as the Journal reported they said at CJP just a few months before he retired.
We know government is a rigged system, and we know Wall St is a rigged system. Shouldn’t charitable organizations that pay their bills with money donated by caring people who think it’s going to do good not be rigged systems? Shouldn’t they be careful with the money instead of making cozy inside deals behind a shroud of Washington style lack of transparency?
The fat cats all seem to do well in America today. Why do you put up with it? Why do we put up with it?
Jon Herman
Gloucester
Letter to the Editor: Tired of Barry
It’s 30 years now that you and everybody else has been kissing up to Barry Shrage, head of CJP. Where is the skepticism we expect from our journalism when someone makes hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to run a charitable organization and then gets a multi-million dollar retirement bonus (with no plans to retire) as the Journal reported they said at CJP just a few months before he retired.