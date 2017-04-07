Letter to the Editor: Wake up

This (terror attack) has got to be a wake up call for you and the country.

I’ve been to St. Petersburg several times and ridden in its subway system second to none.

St. Petersburg is probably one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

I believe while they are fighting each other in Washington, be it the left against the right or the right against the left, they’re ignoring the worldwide threat of both extremism and terrorism.

Unfortunately, the voices that have been warning us of this threat I believe have been ignored by the media with their heads in the sand.

There is a Russian idiom I wish to quote, “a mouse can only survive if it lives with a cat.” Why, you may ask? If a mouse lives with a cat it’s always aware of the threat the cat will attack. If the mouse thinks it’s safe and alone and there is no cat that’s when the cat will attack and kill the mouse.

I believe, that we here in the states have been lolled into thinking we are safe.

How soon we have forgotten 911! I have not forgotten 911.

I returned from Israel on September 10th and was staying at the Meadowlands Plaza in Secaucus, N.J. While having coffee in the restaurant downstairs watching TV I was alerted what had just happened in Manhattan. I then encouraged everyone, let’s go to the roof of the hotel.

That’s when I witnessed the second plane going into the World Trade Center.

My only thought sadly, how quickly will we forget?

I have a second idiom to quote from the movie Forrest Gump. Does this idiom apply to you? “Stupid Is As Stupid Does.”

Sincerely,

Howard U. Passman

Boston