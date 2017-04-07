Passover: The choices we have

by

Marty Schneer

Special to the Journal

When considering the salient message of the Passover story, I often focus on the concept of freedom from a psychological perspective. I think about the choice that we have to focus on the good, to serve others and to live in the present. Living in the present for me means to not be weighed down by things that might have happened in the past, to not obsess about an unknown future, and most importantly to appreciate the gift of life and regain the sense of awe we likely felt when we were young and carefree.

This year, I would like to offer a different perspective on the past after reading an interesting article by Rabbi Benjamin Blech that articulates his five most important takeaways from Passover: the Importance of Memory, the Gift of Optimism, the Importance of Faith, the Importance of Family and the Importance of Responsibility to Others.

The Rabbi quotes the author Thomas Cahill who in his book, “The Gifts of the Jews,” credits Jewish genius with the invention of the idea of history. Many of us are familiar with the phrase, “Remember that the Lord took you out of the bondage of slavery” from the Passover story. “Remember” became a biblical mandate to commit a historical act to memory, according to Rabbi Blech. He states that “only by being aware of our past as a people can our lives become filled with purpose and meaning.”

In this historical vein, I am reminded of the idea of the “chosen people” and what it signifies. My understanding, based on study of our sacred texts, is that we were not chosen because we are innately better, but rather for a purpose, and because we were willing to take on the responsibility of living a moral life, therefore earning the right to be a light unto the nations through actions. Our unique past and purpose are the “essence of our longevity forged from a powerful sense of common history and destiny”, despite all odds through the centuries.

When I noted the importance of freeing ourselves from those things that happened in our past, I was referring to letting go of the things that we can’t alter, that dwell in our minds, block our growth and our sense of wellbeing. However as George Santayana famously said, “those who do not learn from the past are condemned to repeat it.” As individuals we must learn from our past, both the good and the bad, to achieve the freedom to become our best selves.

I recently read a quote that Barry Shrage shared from Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik where he described the story of the Jewish people and the responsibility of Jewish leadership to continue to teach that story into the future. The Rav said: “It is an exciting story that we tell them. Our story unites countless generations. Present, past, and future merge into one great experience… Our story tells of a glorious past that is still real, because it has not vanished, a future which is already here, and a creative present replete with opportunity and challenge”.

In telling the Passover story of the Exodus and the revelation at Sinai, as Jews around the world have done for millennia, we are free to celebrate the miracle of our unique and blessed people that has profoundly affected the course of human history. As we seek strategies to strengthen the Jewish identity of generations to come, and truly become that light unto the nations, I hope these ideas contribute to your understanding and appreciation of our common heritage and destiny.

May this Passover be one that is celebrated with great joy, and one in which we fulfill the obligation to “tell the story,” uniting our glorious past, our blessed present and our boundless future.

Marty Schneer is Executive Director of the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore in Marblehead.