Bessie “Betty” Miller

Bessie “Betty” Miller, 101 – late of Peabody, formerly of Brookline and Mattapan, passed away on April 17, 2017.

Dear daughter of the late Abraham and Celia (Greene) Miller. Loving sister of the late Mollie Wacks and Myer Miller. Adored aunt of Phillip and his wife Victoria Wacks, Alan Miller, James Sherman and the late Judith Wacks Sherman.

A graveside service will be held at Stepiner Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA, on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice. (Stanetsky)