Dr. Albert M. Starr

Join us as we celebrate our Honorable Menschions, those special people we feature on the back page of each Jewish Journal. The event, a casual brunch designed for fun, takes place on Sunday, April 23 at 11am at the JCC in Marblehead.

Tickets are $54 per person, a table is $500, and if you can't make it we'd love it if you could help support us with a small donation. We also have an ad book and auction items.

Call Todd at 617-745-4111 X130 or send us an email by clicking this link: