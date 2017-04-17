Dr. Albert M. Starr, 95 – late of Burlington, formerly of Natick and Newton. Died after a long illness on April 13, 2017.
Retired neurosurgeon. Loving and devoted husband of 63 years of the late Ruth (Krute). Beloved father of Marsha and her husband Denis Paiste, Matthew Starr and his wife Alison Birch, and Anne Starr and her husband Marc Norvig. Cherished grandfather of Rachel Paiste and her husband Matthew Sloan, Linda Paiste, and Aviva Paiste. Dear brother of Mildred Clere, the late Anne Lewis, Dr. Arnold, Edward, Ernest and Milton Starr. (Goldman)