George D. Kaitz

George D. Kaitz of Newton, formerly of Delray Beach, Fla., died on April 8, 2017.

He was the beloved husband of the late Natalie R. (Stoerger). Devoted father of Mark Kaitz and his wife Carole, Robert Kaitz and his former wife Lesa Kaitz, and the late Dr. Ellen Kaitz. Cherished grandfather of Sam, Eric, Cameron, Jaime and her husband Andrew, and Jenna. Loving brother of Naomi Marcus and the late Samuel “Sonny” Kaitz, Anita Kaitz and Miriam Goodman.

Services were held at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, Boynton Beach, Fla., on Thursday, April 13. Donations in George’s memory may be made to CCI (Canine Companions) – cci.org Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Directors – www.brezniakrodman.com.