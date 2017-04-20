Letter to the Editor: Looking for common ground

In response to Mr. Schneer’s comments (Jewish Journal, March 30, page 6), I did not assume that my/my friends’ way was the highway. I simply called Ms. Denbo out for several false statements that she made in her critiques of my column. She said I knew nothing about the event, when I watched the full event video and spoke with people who were there. She said I called Flynn an anti-Semite, when I did not. I simply reported his online activity.

As for his drawing in Hillary Clinton’s past embrace of Suha Arafat, I believe that she was attempting to be gracious, which she invariably is. (It is no different from when, in 2009, she respectfully covered her head when entering a Pakistan mosque while on a diplomatic mission, and was then viciously accused of being in solidarity with Muslim terrorists by Clinton-hating extremists.)

Like Hillary Clinton, I am of the opinion that reaching out to one’s purported enemies in friendship, extending an olive branch, can sometimes be the only way to begin to make progress.

Yes, I live in Brookline, which has upper class and middle class residents such as myself, and numerous housing projects. That’s what makes it special. But as I did not criticize impoverished and desperate people as Ms. Denbo did, which is why I gave that example of the safety of Swampscott, I do not get Mr. Schneer’s analogy to my town. Rather, it appears to be simply a reactionary accusation.

It seems that both are quite defensive. But we can surely agree that Michael Flynn’s anti-Semitic retweet (his being a stated friend of Israel cannot eradicate his international condemnation) is a bit hard to defend. As is Trump’s omission of the Jewish victims of the Holocaust on Holocaust Memorial Day, and Sean Spicer’s denial of gas being used against the Jews during the Holocaust on Passover. I certainly was personally horrified by all three of these incidents, for which I believe there is no defense.

My mission is not to be self-righteous. It is to honestly report truths. While I agree that we all need to try to understand each other’s beliefs, when you deal exclusively with fact, there is no need to reexamine anything, or to lash out in defense.

In our current political atmosphere, it’s not about us one-upping one another. I have no interest in that. It’s about owning up to reality, facing misinformation, and, as we have seen over and over again, contending honestly with our president and his administration’s very dangerous ineptitude, impulsiveness, and overall inability to govern effectively. Let’s meet on that, and move forward from there.

Susie Davidson, Brookline