Temple Sinai holds kitchen shower for Lynn shelter

On March 26, Temple Sinai’s Founders’ Hall was overflowing with dishes, pots and pans, glassware, utensils, casserole dishes, and everything a person could wish for when moving from homelessness into a new apartment. The “Kitchen Shower” for the Lynn Shelter Association was an overwhelming success!

Volunteers filled an entire van to the brim and then went into the Social Hall for breakfast and a talk by Samantha Wheeler, Development Director of the Lynn Shelter Association (LSA), and Dr. Alison Brookes, Temple Sinai member and Board President of the LSA.

A dinner will be served to shelter residents on April 23. For more information, contact the Temple Sinai office.

Menschions & Mimosas!

Join us as we celebrate our Honorable Menschions, those special people we feature on the back page of each Jewish Journal. The event, a casual brunch designed for fun, takes place on Sunday, April 23 at 11am at the JCC in Marblehead.

Tickets are $54 per person, a table is $500, and if you can't make it we'd love it if you could help support us with a small donation. We also have an ad book and auction items.

Call Todd at 617-745-4111 X130 or send us an email by clicking this link:

Get Started

Donate to the Journal

Print Edition