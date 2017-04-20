Temple Sinai holds kitchen shower for Lynn shelter

On March 26, Temple Sinai’s Founders’ Hall was overflowing with dishes, pots and pans, glassware, utensils, casserole dishes, and everything a person could wish for when moving from homelessness into a new apartment. The “Kitchen Shower” for the Lynn Shelter Association was an overwhelming success!

Volunteers filled an entire van to the brim and then went into the Social Hall for breakfast and a talk by Samantha Wheeler, Development Director of the Lynn Shelter Association (LSA), and Dr. Alison Brookes, Temple Sinai member and Board President of the LSA.

A dinner will be served to shelter residents on April 23. For more information, contact the Temple Sinai office.