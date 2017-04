Henrietta (Berger) Buckner-Kitaeff

Henrietta (Berger) Buckner-Kitaeff, 92 – late of Peabody. Died on April 18, 2017.

Wife of the late Lee Kitaeff and the late Nathan Buckner. Mother of Jeffrey and his wife Rhonda Kitaeff, and Gary and his wife Theresa Kitaeff. Grandmother of Sara, Andrew and his wife Cara, Mark and Nicholas, and proud great-grandmother of Theo. Sister of Stanley Berger. (Goldman)