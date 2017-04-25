Lorraine (Cowan) Gladstone

Lorraine (Cowan) Gladstone, 91 – late of Salem, formerly of Marblehead and Haverhill. Entered into rest on April 20, 2017.

Beloved wife of Irving Gladstone. Loving mother of Gail I. Gladstone and Robert Gladstone and his wife Gail G. Gladstone. Loving sister of the late Raymond Cowan and Norman Cowan. Cherished grandmother of Brett Gladstone and his wife Danielle, and Sara Sherman and her husband Stephen. Great-grandmother of Ave.

Lorraine’s life accomplishments include her award winning pastel paintings. Her family was her livelihood; Lorraine was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Graveside services were held on April 23 at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Beth El Section, Lowell St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice House (Care Dimensions), 75 Sylvan St., B102, Danvers, MA 01923. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)