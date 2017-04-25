Roslyn (Terban) Penn

Roslyn (Terban) Penn, 84 – late of Lynn, formerly of Chelsea. entered into rest on April 24, 2017.

Daughter of the late Edward and Sarah (Gilletts) Terban, Roslyn grew up in Chelsea and had spent more than 30 years living in Lynn. She was the beloved wife of the late Arnold Gerald Penn. Devoted mother of Cindy Leong and her husband John of Lynn. Loving sister of Loraine Freedman and Marvin Terban. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Aaron and Jade. She is also lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Roslyn will be remembered for her sense of humor and her big heart.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 27, at 12PM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.