Banner of peace replaces swastika on Salem bandstand

by

Steven A. Rosenberg

Journal Staff

SALEM — Salem police are continuing to investigate the painting of a swastika on the bandstand at Salem Common last week.

To date, there have been no arrests.

“I am sorry to report that sometime over the weekend a swastika was painted on the bandstand at Salem Common,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said in a statement. “Our Police Department is investigating this incident and will be reviewing surveillance cameras to try and determine who committed this heinous act.

“Whether it was undertaken with malicious intent or stupidity, this action needs to be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

Driscoll said the city must remain vigilant in denouncing these types of actions and combat bigotry and hatred in any form.

“The very name of our community emanates from the Hebrew word for peace – Shalom,” she said. “In Salem, we strive to be a welcoming and inclusive city and in the wake of this incident we will continue our work with our community partners like Salem’s No Place for Hate Committee, the ADL and others to continually educate, advocate and work toward that goal. We must be tireless in our efforts to bridge our differences and continue to support each other within the diverse, vibrant community we are fortunate enough to call home.”