North Shore JCC Jewish Film Festival begins May 20

by

Andrew Fleischer

The annual Jewish Community Center of the North Shore International Jewish Film Festival begins on Monday, and will run through Thursday, May 20. The films will be shown at the Salem Visitor Center, Warwick Cinema and JCCNS.

This year’s line-up includes 12 award-winning films ranging from history, politics and drama, to comedy and documentaries. Exposing a broad range of thought provoking subjects, the films also focus on Orthodox Judaism, politics, the Holocaust, sports, family dynamics and even “Star Trek.”

“Our film festival always draws in a large and enthusiastic audience,” said Marty Schneer, Executive Director of the JCCNS. “This festival is a signature JCCNS event and one that we look forward to bringing to the community each and every year.”

One of this year’s featured films is the opening night showing of “The Women’s Balcony,” which was nominated for an Ophir Award (Israeli Academy Awards) and has already been a fan favorite at film festivals all over the country. It focuses on an accident during a bar mitzvah that leads to a conflict in an Orthodox community in Jerusalem. Rabbi Lila Kagedan, the first Orthodox woman to adopt the title of rabbi, of the Walnut Street Synagogue in Chelsea, will lead a discussion after the film.

Another film in this year’s line-up, “Life, Animated” was nominated for best documentary at the US Academy Awards earlier this year. It will be shown at the Warwick Theater in Marblehead on Wednesday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. and at the Salem Visitor Center on Monday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. “Life, Animated” perceptively deals with how individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities learn to navigate the world. The film has a message that’s universal – how we all find our own way to persevere through the dark times. Jo Ann Simons, CEO of Northeast Arc, will be speaking after the screening.

“Harmonia,” a contemporary adaptation of the biblical tale of Abraham and Sarah, will be the festival’s final film, and will be shown on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Salem Visitor Center. The Israeli film, set inside the inner sanctum of a symphony hall, showcases the love triangle between a beautiful harpist, Sarah, a charismatic conductor, and a young horn player.

Last year, more than 1,600 tickets were sold.

For tickets, visit jccns.org.