On Mother’s Day, special memories of the incredible Rose Liftman

by

Andrew Fleischer

By Myrna Fearer

JOURNAL CORRESPONDENT

It’s been three decades since my mother passed away, and yet I still want to go to the phone and tell her something.

With Mother’s Day almost here, I guess I’m feeling a little nostalgic. Thoughts of my mother, of times we shared just the two of us and as a family keep whirling around in my head. It’s like looking through a kaleidoscope: every turn brings up another memory.

Sometimes, I look back and wonder:

Did I stop often enough to tell my mother I loved her?

Did I ever get short with her?

Did I sometimes seem unappreciative?

Unfortunately, we tend to take mothers for granted until they need us, a stage my independent mom never really reached.

My mother, Rose (Finkle) Liftman, was born in Lynn and was a proud graduate of Lynn English High School. Though like many others of her generation she had to work after graduation, she was very intelligent and possessed an extra dose of common sense.

My mother also was compassionate. I will never forget the way people gravitated toward her and sought her advice, including my own friends. One of them, Diane, often asked to come home with me after school, especially on report card days. She was afraid to show her card to her critical mother if any mark was below an A.

“You are so lucky, you have no idea how special your mother is,” she often said.

I can recall the time a married college friend, whose parents lived in New York, was facing a physical challenge. She called my mother for a soft shoulder to cry on. My mom had a deep faith which, coupled with her empathy, made people instinctively trust her. After talking to Cindy, my mom ended with, “Don’t worry, everything is going to be all right. Remember, you are not a stepchild of God.”

My mother was also a doer and a giver, whether it was chopped liver, blintzes, or barley soup for my husband and me. After cooking on a Sunday, she had my dad drive her to our house in Danvers with her gift. When she discovered how much my brother and his family liked her rice pudding, mom would make one in a big casserole and carry it to Ted’s insurance office by bus and the T.

My parents lived in Mattapan for 25 years before moving to Lynn. For my mother, moving back was as if she never left. Now she had a wider range of family and friends that could call her for advice or to vent. They knew whatever they told her would never be revealed. One thing they didn’t realize was now she had more people to worry about. I remember my husband saying many times, “Ma, when are you going to start worrying about Rose?”

But how could she worry about herself when she had others on her long list? She worried about my dad during a long illness before his death. She worried about her bachelor brother. She worried about my son, Brian, for years before he lost his battle with cystic fibrosis. She worried about my husband when he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Still, several times a week she would take the bus to Vinnin Square to visit a cousin at the Jewish Rehabilitation Center who no longer recognized her or anyone else. One day, I asked mom why she visited more often than the woman’s own children.

The answer to her was obvious. “It makes me feel better knowing she’s not alone.”

When I look back, I realize my mother taught me some important life lessons. She taught me not to be bitter but to face the world with courage and a smile. As I grow older, I find myself doing and saying some of the same things, often to the consternation of my son.

After one of my comments, he once turned to me and said, “Oh, Ma, you’re just like your mother.”

I consider that quite a compliment.

Myrna Fearer is a columnist from Danvers.