Former Celtic Ray Allen visits Auschwitz

May 8, 2017

Ray Allen won an Olympic medal, two NBA championships with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, and has acted in a Spike Lee film.

Now 41, and retired from the NBA, he’s taken on a new assignment: Last December, President Barack Obama appointed Allen to the US Holocaust Memorial Council. And last week, Allen decided to travel to Auschwitz to see first hand the remnants of Auschwitz in Poland.

“The Holocaust is not just Jewish history,” says Allen. “This is part of a global shared history that has impact for the rest of the world and other cultures. The importance of memory and understanding is the same for all humanity. We are lucky that we are living in a different time, but this should act as a warning for what could be. This message should be taken to young generations as a warning so that it should never happen again.”

Allen travelled to Poland with Rabbi Simon Taylor of NCSY, an Orthodox Jewish youth group sponsored by the Orthodox Union, and as a guest of LOT Polish Airlines and the From The Depths Foundation.

“It says so much about Ray that after his official retirement, this was the first trip he wanted to take,” says NCSY New England Director Rabbi Simon Taylor who travelled with Allen. “We toured and talked and took it all in for 15 hours a day, and Ray just didn’t want to stop. As a man who is clearly sickened by any type of discrimination and prejudice, he is passionate about both learning and teaching the horrors of the Holocaust.”

“We are witnesses of the witnesses and our generation is the last that will have the opportunity to speak to Holocaust Survivors, so we have to make sure their message continues for generations to come,” says Jonny Daniels, Founder & Executive Director of From The Depths. FTD, the only Holocaust Organization run entirely by millennials, was responsible for program and organized Allen’s first visit to Poland. On the first day of his visit Allen visited the sites connected to the Warsaw Ghetto, met with the Nuns from the Franciscan Monastery of The Maria Family where over 750 Jews were saved during the Holocaust, spent time with a group of Righteous Among The Nations, and visited Warsaw Zoo where 300 Jews were saved in the Holocaust. He met with the last living survivor of the Zookeepers villa, Moshe Tirosh, who was hidden there as a six-year-old. From there he saw the movie “The Zookeepers Wife” along with 67 nuns at the invitation of the From The Depths Foundation, and the Warsaw Monastery.

“These people are true heroes, the best of the best,” Allen said after his meeting with the Association of the Polish Righteous Among The Nations. “Everyone would like someone to fight for them and my family if they were put in an inhumane situation. To do such a thing you don’t have to have any personal connection – you have to be human.”

“Watching the Zookeepers Wife, in Warsaw, literally 20 minutes after standing myself in that exact villa where the Zabinski family saved 300 Jews, along with one of the survivors, is something that I wish everyone could experience,” says Allen. It put everything in context and made it so much more powerful.”

On May 2, the second day of the visit, Allen toured the German Nazi Death Camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau and met with Polish Jewish leaders from TSKZ, Poland’s largest Jewish organization.

“I’ve seen almost every movie connected to the Holocaust and read dozens of books,” says Allen. “Watching a movie can be hard and troubling, but being in Auschwitz and walking the ground, was like nothing you could ever comprehend. It gave me a better understanding of the heartbreaking horrors that took place there.” On May 3, Allen joined the ‘Matzeva Project’ a project of the From The Depths foundation where together they went and returned a Jewish headstone that was stolen during the Holocaust and used to build a home in the small village of Jozefow Nad Wisla, Poland.

“It was an honor to be able to do this important, holy work and especially together with a man like Ray,” said Jonny Daniels, Founder & Executive Director of From The Depths.

“Returning this tombstone to where it belongs, to a Jewish cemetery that has been barren of memory for over 70 years brings back a level of dignity to this site. And the positive message of doing it with a global superstar will give millions of people all over Eastern Europe who may know the whereabouts of such artifacts and heritage the push they need to bring forward more information.”

Allen then visited the only known existing untouched hiding place in Poland, a small bunker under the floorboards of the kitchen of the Skoczylas family in Ciepelow. A Polish family was caught attempting to hide Jews there and 12 members of their family were burnt alive by the German Nazis for their brave actions. Allen met with the grandson of the only surviving family member.

“Crouching down in that cold, dark, damp hiding place was a feeling I will never forget,” says Allen. “I cannot imagine what it must have been like for the Jewish family hiding in such a place or for the Polish family risking their own lives to hide them.”

Rabbi Taylor, who runs similar trips for teens, hopes Allen’s visit will inspire more young people to learn more. “A champion like Allen, whose passion runs so deep, has enormous potential to help expand the number of people who see, hear and understand what happened in the Holocaust,” says Taylor.