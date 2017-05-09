The Russian-Jewish Experience Past & Present

THE MERRIMACK VALLEY CHAPTER OF HADASSAH

PRESS RELEASE

May 8, 2017

The Merrimack Valley Chapter of Hadassah and Chabad Lubavitch Center of the Merrimack Valley will be sponsoring a catered, Russian themed lunch followed by a panel discussion centered on the Russian-Jewish Experience: Past and Present. This event will take place on Sunday, June 4th from 11am-2pm at Chabad, 310 N. Main Street, Andover, MA.

Our panel will be composed of four Jewish women who will share their unique life stories of growing up Jewish in a Communist society, the challenges one faced leaving Russia for life in a new country and how their lives have been shaped today by these experiences.

If you are interested in attending, please mail a check for $25.00 to: Merrimack Valley Chapter of Hadassah, P.O. Box 531, Andover, MA 01810. For more information, contact Sherry Comerchero (sherrycomerchero@yahoo.com) or Claire Shaby (claire_shaby@yahoo.com)