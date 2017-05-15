Dorothy (Winer) Rutstein

Dorothy (Winer) Rutstein of Everett passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Oscar “Blackie” Rutstein. She was pre-deceased by her cherished son Howard Rutstein. She was the devoted daughter of the late Max and Sadie Winer. Dorothy was the sister of the late Betty Egan, Esther Cohen, Samuel Winer, Lou Winer, Jeannette Mussman, Robert Winer, Harry Winer and Ann Greece. She was the grandmother of Lauren Rutstein Owen and Lindsay Rutstein. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at 12 noon in the New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett, MA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150 attn: Hospice and Palliative Care. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions.