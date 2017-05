Dr. Aya Spektor

Dr. Aya Spektor, 85 – late of Malden. Died on May 13, 2017.

Devoted wife of the late Ilya Veksler. Beloved mother of Dr. Elena Gorlovsky and her husband Dr. Maury Goldman. Adored grandmother of Jeanie and her husband Adam Gorlovsky-Schepp and Veronica Gorlovsky. Cherished great-grandmother of Jacob Gorlovsky-Schepp. (Goldman)