Jerry Shapiro

Jerry Shapiro, 80 – late of Woburn, formerly of Freehold, N.J. Died on May 13, 2017.

Devoted husband of Reva (Wexler). Beloved father of Andrew Shapiro and Maria Figueroa, Stephanie Shapiro and Daniel Press, and Elizabeth and Rob Hallsworth. Adored grandfather of Alana Press, Zachary Shapiro, Alex Shapiro, Emily Hallsworth and Aidan Hallsworth. Dear brother of Arnold Shapiro and late Marvin Shapiro. (Goldman)