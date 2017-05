Joanne (Simons) Rudenstein

Joanne (Simons) Rudenstein, 77 – late of Portsmouth, N.H., formerly of Medford and Malden. Died on May 5, 2017.

Wife of the late Robert Rudenstein. Mother of Karen Rossi. Grandmother of Ashley Rossi and Marc Rossi. Foster mother of Denise DeMeo. Daughter of the late Max and Sally (Lerman) Simons. Sister of Ileen Cohen and Gerald Simons. (Goldman)