Pearl (Lewis) Alberts

Pearl (Lewis) Alberts – late of Newton. Died on May 1, 2017.

Wife of the late David S. Alberts. Mother of Lisa and Gregg Handorff and Laurence and Yvonne Alberts. Grandmother of Paul and Jane Handorff, and Maia and Elliot Alberts. Sister of Bennett and Malvene Lewis. Aunt of Emily and Larry, Adelle, Martha, Michael and Carolina, Alan and Cheryl, and Debra and Doug. (Levine)