Shelly (Spigler) Shuman

Shelly (Spigler) Shuman, 96 – formerly of North Andover. Died on May 2, 2017.

Wife of the late Harry Shuman. Daughter of the late Frieda and Israel Spigler. Mother of Franklin S. Shuman, Roberta and her husband Richard Foard, Jr, and the late Steven M. Shuman.Grandmother of Harry R. Foard, Megan E. Foard, and Samuel D. Foard. Sister of the late Marcel Spigler. (Goldman)