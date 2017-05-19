A piece of gum closes the deal

by

Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman

Special to the Journal

On a recent shopping trip to the Butch­erie, the following exchange took place between me and one of my children.

Can I have that pack of gum?

No.

Please?

No.

Pretty, pretty please.

No.

C’mon, you never let me get anything.

Sorry, but the answer is still no.

Please, please, please… I’ll behave, I’ll do good in school, I’ll help out at home, I’ll do anything you ask!

Fine (me exasperated), but just this time and just one piece.

Thank you, you are the best!

He won, I lost. Most importantly, it’s not personal. He knows it and I know it. He loves me and I love him, regardless of how this particular story played out. This little exchange reminds me of what we are reading in the Torah.

***

In the Torah portions of these weeks, we conclude the book of Leviticus, and begin the book of Numbers. Behar speaks about the Sabbatical and Jubilee years, and laws regulating commerce and the redemption of slaves. Bechukotai contains descriptions of the rewards for observing G-d’s commandments and the punishments for disregarding them. It also discusses different types of gifts and tithes given to the Temple.

Finally, Bamidbar, Numbers, deals with the Israelites being counted, by G-d, and lists instructions to the Israelites on how to camp in the desert, surrounding the Tabernacle.

Here we have three sections with seemingly no thread that unites them: When to let the land rest, reward and punishments, tithes, censuses, etc. What unites these concepts?

***

The laws of Shmitta and Yovel say let the land rest every seven years and again every 50th year. During the years that you can produce, you must produce. Even in the “off years” you are not supposed to just sit and read a book, but use that break from the regular routine to hone your spiritual skills, and pray and study as you may not otherwise be able to, since Hashem says, “I will cover the bank, you just use this time to be closer to me.”

The laws of reward and punishment, similarly, are communicating the results of effort verses non-effort. In fact, I don’t like the usage of the words, reward and punishment. You can exchange it for closed the deal, or need to ask again until you close the deal.

Finally, there’s the census of the Jewish people. Rashi famously explained that G-d doesn’t need to count the Jews to know their number, since he is G-d. He knows their number without counting. However, when something is dear to you (think your wallet or checking account), you count it often.

Perhaps Hashem is communicating that as much as I want you to push yourself and succeed, still, you are my beloved. I will count you and hold you dear to me always and regardless.

***

“It’s a numbers game.”

I am sure you’ve heard this expression when dealing with business or sales. One premise in sales, is that you have to hear “no” a lot in order to pick up your game. In fund-raising, it’s commonly said that if you haven’t heard “no” lately, then you’re not asking enough!

In nearly every arena of life, we are either too lazy or intimidated to go for the gold, since it generally means a lot of failure along the way.

We need to learn from our children. They don’t take failure personally. They simply see it as a call to action, to try harder. They focus on the prize and don’t lose sight of the goal.

Well then, what is our goal? What is a sales success story for the average Jew? The answer, explains the Lubavitcher Rebbe, is “To make a dwelling place for Me down on earth.” How do we do that? By adding something tangible in our service to Hashem. Giving charity, going to Shul, putting on tefillin, lighting Shabbos candles, or hearing the 10 Commandments on the upcoming holiday of Shavuot.

But it’s hard. When something is out of our comfort zone, we are tempted to give up. This is where the lesson of our kids comes in. If I fail (i.e., get a “no”), I will try again. It’s a numbers game. If you go at it enough times, (Dad will give in and get you the gum), you will persevere and succeed.

Now go and close the deal!

Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman is director of Chabad of Peabody, an affiliate of Chabad of the North Shore.