Carole and Jack Skowronski feted at Cohen Hillel Academy Friends of the Hillel Library Brunch

MAY 18, 2017

MARBLEHEAD – Carole and Dr. Jack Skowronski were recently honored with the Edith Bloch Award, presented since 1987, which recognizes members of the community for their commitment to learning and the pursuit of knowledge. Award-winning author and Northampton art gallery owner Richard Michelson addressed a large gathering at the 29th Friends of the Hillel Library brunch on May 7. He spoke about his journey back to Judaism and the fascinating story of how the ancient language of Hebrew became the national and modern language of Israel.

Carole Skowronski was recognized by former student, Ben Altfeld, for “always looking out for others and causing us to think beyond the four walls of our classroom.” Tamar Skowronski, on behalf of her brothers Uri and Rafi, presented her parents with the Edith Bloch Award for their incredible legacy of service to Cohen Hillel Academy and to so many in our community.

Remarked Head of School Amy Gold, “We are ensuring that our library collection continues to expand with the most current and engaging resources. Our students learn about digital citizenship and make movie trailers about subjects they are studying. We are so grateful for Carole and Jack’s 35-plus years wearing many different hats as members of our Cohen Hillel community – proud parents of three alumnae, board member, faculty, guest teacher/ musician and perhaps the role they love most – grandparents.”