Governor Baker marks Israel’s Independence Day

by

Penny Schwartz

Journal Correspondent

MAY 18, 2017 — On May 10, Governor Charlie Baker accepted an award from Yehuda Yaakov, consul general of Israel to New England at the Massachusetts State House. The award marked the 69th Independence Day of the State of Israel.

At the ceremony, Baker discussed his four-day trade mission to Israel – which took place last December. Baker spoke emotionally about the trip, his first visit to the Holy Land, with First Lady Lauren Baker – and their deep respect for Judaism.

The trip to Israel was primarily focused on digital health and cyber security, two areas of collaboration between Massachusetts and Israel. But the trip left a deeper impact beyond advancing economic ties, Baker told the large crowd gathered in Nurses Hall. He described his moving visit to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial, and was surprised by his own emotional reaction at the Western Wall, as he followed the custom of placing a prayer in a crevice of the wall, on behalf of the ill child of a friend.

Despite the cool weather, he felt warmth emanating from the Wall’s stones. The country’s history and its setting as the birthplace of Western faith traditions served as a “reminder and warning about how hard it is to hold onto the notion that everyone should be free to practice their faith. It’s important for all of us to defend religious freedom,” Baker said. “We are all God’s children and we all have the opportunity to be the best we can be.”

He also recalled attending bar and bat mitzvah ceremonies when his children were teenagers. Baker and his wife were so impressed by the personal statements made by parents to their children that they did the same for their own kids’ birthdays, writing letters about their hopes and dreams for their children. “What a gem of an idea,” he said.