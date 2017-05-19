Her bat mitzvah Torah portion provides creative inspiration

By Katie Tassinari

MAY 18, 2017 — The Torah portion for my bat mitzvah was Vayakhel, Exodus Chapter 35. There are many instructions given by God, delivered by Moses. They include intricate details that require artistic ability and creativity.

In Chapter 35, verse 10, Moses says to the Israelites, “And let every wise-hearted man among you come and make whatever has been ordered by the Lord.” How did the Israelites who were slaves in Egypt become artistic and creative enough to follow God’s instructions in making the first Mishkan, or Tabernacle? How were they able to create something so magnificent?

As I read this portion, I can’t help but connect it to my own life. I go to art class twice a week, and take a Jewish art elective in school. Through art, I have made very close friends and can express myself creatively. I transfer my thoughts onto a canvas, just as the artisans transferred God’s thoughts into the making of the tabernacle.

Creativity has become a really important value to me. This Torah portion validates how I feel because we learn that with a little inspiration and appreciation for the talents that God has given us, we can all become artisans. Creativity is as important today as it was in the time of Moses.

My bat mitzvah portion reminds me of a saying by Dr. Seuss: “Oh the things you can think up if only you try!” We all have the ability to create if we are motivated. As the Jews were motivated to build the Mishkan, we too can find motivation to build our own Mishkan.

Katie Tassinari is an eighth-grader at Cohen Hillel Academy in Marblehead.