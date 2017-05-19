Interfaith family celebrates son’s bar mitzvah

By Joshua Comito

MAY 18, 2017 — When people ask me how it felt to become a bar mitzvah, I had to think about it for a few minutes. I felt so many different things: I was nervous, excited, anxious, happy, proud, and looking forward to partying with my friends.

I wasn’t too worried about learning all of my Hebrew since I’d attended Cohen Hillel Academy from kindergarten through Grade 5. However, I was nervous about singing the blessings in front of everyone, especially all my friends and non-Jewish family. The good news was since they didn’t understand what I was saying, they wouldn’t really know if I messed up.

I have grown up in an interfaith family and have been very lucky that my dad, Bob Comito, who is not Jewish, has always been very involved and supportive of me being Jewish. We build a sukkah in our backyard (thanks to the Lappin Foundation), grow horseradish and parsley in our garden for the Passover Seder plate, and light Hanukkah candles all together. He even knows most of the Jewish blessings, too. I am hoping to go on the North Shore Teen Initiative Habitat for Humanity service trip with him in a few years!

For many of my friends and family, my bar mitzvah was the first one they had ever attended, which meant lots of people had lots of questions. My mom, Stacey Comito, designed a really cool program that gave an explanation of terms and traditions. I know about the importance of the Hebrew phrase L’dor v’dor – from generation to generation – so I wanted to be sure I included lots of meaningful traditions at my bar mitzvah.

My cousin, Sophie, purchased my tallit when she was in Israel; my uncle and cousin carried the Torah; my non-Jewish aunt and cousins did readings and came up to the bimah as part of an aliyah; and I even asked several of my North Suburban Jewish Community Center (Peabody) preschool friends to open and close the ark.

As one of my mitzvah projects, I donated basketballs to several local organizations, including Camp Rotary in Boxford, the Centerboard residential program in Lynn, and the Boys & Girls Club of Lynn.

All in all, it was everything I expected and more! I think my cousin Seth summed it up best when he said, “How awesome is it when the day after St. Patrick’s Day, we are attending the Bar Mitzvah of a red-headed Jewish kid that attends St. John’s Prep.”

Joshua Comito lives in Peabody and attends St. John’s Prep in Danvers.