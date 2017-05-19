Salem’s sanctuary status on hold

by

Michael Epstein

Journal Correspondent

MAY 18, 2017

SALEM – Salem’s “Sanctuary for Peace” ordinance, which the City Council passed by a 7 to 4 vote on April 13, has hit some rough road.

A citizens’ petition may force the City Council to reconsider its vote, and it would go to a citywide ballot referendum in November if the council declines to change its stance.

But first, the legitimacy of the petition has been challenged, and the city’s Registrars of Voters, a three-person board, will decide if it has the required number of certified signatures from registered voters before it can return to the City Council. If the registrars can’t make the determination, it could be decided by the Mass. Secretary of State’s office.

The challenge is expected to push the City Council’s second vote into June.

Critics of the ordinance expressed a range of concerns, from law and order to increased scrutiny from federal authorities.

President Trump has threatened to cut federal funding from cities that refuse to help federal agents arrest and deport undocumented immigrants.

The Salem ordinance was originally written and promoted by Salem’s No Place for Hate Committee, led by Jeff Cohen.

“A lot of the kind of things that [we are trying to implement] here would have made a difference in the World War II era,” Cohen said.

Josh Turiel is a Jewish Salem city councilor who supported the ordinance. “Growing up Jewish informs most of what I do,” he said. “And part of what that means is a strong focus on the rights of minorities and the oppressed. A lot of Salem’s Jews care about causes like this.

“I saw this as an opportunity to make Salem a little safer for people in our minority community where most of our undocumented immigrants reside; help the police focus on our city safety, and bring some light to the fundamental brokenness of our immigration system.

“My father’s father didn’t have to jump through many hoops to get here; All he had to do was get the fare for a trip to Ellis Island and have a place to go once he arrived.”

According to Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, “Our ordinance does not limit cooperation with federal officials or risk federal funding … but is does codify our existing policies related to delivering city services.

“We do not make access to city services dependent upon immigration status. We want all people who live in Salem to feel safe calling the police or going to the public library.”

Jeremy Burton, head of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston, outlined the efforts of his organization regarding sanctuary cities. He cited the JCRC’s advocacy of the Safe Communities Act, which would, in effect, make Massachusetts a sanctuary state.

He said the notion of a sanctuary city “speaks to a larger and more important concept,” adding, “we remain a nation of immigrants.” According to Burton, the number of Jews and Jewish organizations involved with this movement reflect “something deep in our tradition … embedded in the Jewish experience.”

Four states (California, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont), 364 counties, and 39 cities have adopted pro-immigrant policies. These state and local jurisdictions have policies, laws, executive orders, or regulations allowing local law enforcement to avoid cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

There are currently five sanctuary cities in Massachusetts: Boston, Cambridge, Lawrence, Newton, and Somerville.