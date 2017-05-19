Shirat Hayam begins search for a new executive director

by

Journal Staff

SWAMPSCOTT – Diane Levin, executive director of Congregation Shirat Hayam, will leave her post on June 16.

Levin, an attorney, has been an active member of Shirat Hayam over the years. She was named the temple’s executive director 16 months ago.

The news was announced in an email to congregants by Renée Sidman, the synagogue’s incoming president. Shirat Hayam has yet to name a new executive director.

“I am in the process of working with lay leadership, clergy, and staff to analyze the current staffing needs of the organization,” Sidman wrote. “We want to ensure that all staffing decisions are made properly, efficiently, and in a financially prudent way, while we continue to bring you all the programs, services, and events our congregants have come to expect from Congregation Shirat Hayam.”