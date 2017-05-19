When laws of compassion come alive

By Julian Stux

MAY 18, 2017 — My bar mitzvah Torah portion, Ki Teitzei from Deuteronomy Chapter 21, speaks of laws that were created by our people centuries ago and reflect who they were.

They didn’t like how they were treated as slaves in Egypt, so they made sure Jewish laws treat all people with dignity. This translates into how to act in the presence of the stranger, the widow and the orphan.

The law instructs decency and compassion toward the less fortunate. In ancient Israel, there were many poor people who did not own a farm, so there were laws set in place to help them.

For example, one law deals with loans. The lender may not enter the home of the borrower because it may cause embarrassment or loss of dignity.

If after a harvest, there is produce remaining in the field, whoever needs it may take it, another law says. This shows caring since many people were too poor to take care of themselves. If there were similar laws in place today, America would be a lot more compassionate.

My Torah portion was very personal because I had someone in my life who embodies these ideals. Dr. Lester Jenkins lived alone across the street from us. We started inviting him over for dinner and inviting him out with us. We grew very close. He always loved when we called to have him over.

We discovered he had traveled all over the world, and had delivered over 10,000 babies in his medical career. He was a great guy and enjoyed our company very much, and we knew that when Lester joined us, there was always dessert.

One day, Lester fell and had to be moved to the Bertram House in Swampscott. His life became dull and boring and he was very uncomfortable.

For my bar mitzvah project, I decided to do what I could do to help Lester not feel so alone by visiting him as much as I could. At first I was nervous to be there: What would we talk about, and how would we pass the time?

I slowly realized that he was the same person, and keeping him company was easy. We watched Red Sox games and talked about what was happening in our lives.

On August 11, Lester passed away. My family and I know that while he was alive, and while we knew him, we followed these laws of the Torah without even knowing it.

What my Torah portion means to me is that we must have compassion and respect toward all people, and view situations from all sides, regardless of what people look like, where they come from, or what their background is. As Jews, these are our responsibilities in life.

Julian Stux is an eighth-grader at Cohen Hillel Academy in Marblehead.