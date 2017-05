Dorothy S. (Lacritz) Sugarman

Dorothy S. (Lacritz) Sugarman, 95 – late of Maplewood, N.J., formerly of North Andover, Marblehead and Danvers. Died on May 18, 2017.

Wife of the late Hyman Sugarman. Mother of Jon Sugarman, Marjorie Tieg and James Sugarman. Sister of the late Minetta, Betty and Jack. Grandmother of Max Sugarman, Ross Sugarman and Samantha Sugarman. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)