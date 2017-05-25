Frances Lee (Goldberg) Shuster

Frances Lee (Goldberg) Shuster, 85 – late of Salem, formerly of Swampscott and New Bedford. Died on May 23, 2017.

Wife of the late Harvey I. Shuster of New Bedford. Mother of Michelle Shuster and her partner Jeffrey DeVoyd of Haverhill, and Gary Shuster and his partner Wendy Martin of Medford. Daughter of the late David and Shirley Goldberg. Sister of Martin and Rosalind Goldberg of Salem, and Herbert Goldberg and the late Janet Goldberg of Marblehead. Aunt and great-aunt of the Davis, W. Goldberg, Gladstone and A. Goldberg families. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)