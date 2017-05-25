Fredric Blumberg

Fredric Blumberg, 86 – late of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Lynn. Died on May 21, 2017.

Beloved uncle of Laura and Carl Goodman of Marblehead. Greatuncle of Chaya and Yosef Kurtz of Crown Heights, N.Y., Caroline and Jeffrey Poland of San Francisco, Phoebe Goodman of Somerville, and Joseph Goodman of San Francisco. Great-granduncle of Mendel Kurtz, Sadie Louise Poland, and Sawyer and Grayson Poland. Uncle of Stephen Blumberg of Hanover and Richard Blumberg of Fountain Hills, Ariz. Brother of Leon Blumberg of Westwood.